Pubali Bank holds ‘Business Conference-2024’

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank, attends the bank’s “2nd Business Conference-202” organised for managers of regional and corporate branches of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank organised its "2nd Business Conference-2024" for managers of regional and corporate branches.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the targets set for the year.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the bank, attended the conference at the bank's head office in Dhaka today as chief guest, according to a press release.

Rahman instructed managers to conduct banking services in the current situation following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body.

He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

Moniruddin Ahmed, Azizur Rahman and Mustafa Ahmed, directors of the bank, and Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, independent director, were present as special guests.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO, presided over the conference.

In his speech, Ali emphasised the need for the banking sector to speed up economic activities given the current state of the global economy.

He hoped that everyone would work together and deal with situations through honesty, dedication and efficiency. The bank's MD highlighted business acquisition and analysis at the conference and what needs to be done.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with all regional managers, corporate branch managers and division heads and executives were present.