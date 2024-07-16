Prime Bank, Syngenta Bangladesh sign MoU for distributor financing

Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syngenta Bangladesh, an agrochemical company.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of the agrochemical company, penned the MoU at the latter's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will provide mortgage free overdraft loans up to Tk 1 crore to Syngenta's distributor.

Md Asif Bin Idrish, head of commercial banking of the bank, and Sajid Rahman, head of corporate and institutional banking, were present alongside other senior officials from both organisations.