Prime Bank signs deal with Sheba.xyz

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a partnership agreement with Sheba.xyz, the largest service marketplace and one-stop solution for home services in Bangladesh, aiming to bring added value and enhanced shopping experiences to customers.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, co-founder and group CEO of Shebe Platform Ltd, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

As part of the partnership, the bank cardholders will be able to avail of special discounts on the purchase of services on the virtual platform.

Prime Bank cardholders will also get appliance repair, home shifting, home cleaning and other services from Sheba.xyz at exciting prices.

Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition of the bank, and Ronald Micky, chief operating officer, and Faisal Ibna Islam, manager of corporate sales at the online platform, along with other senior officials from both the organisations, were also present.