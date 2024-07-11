Prime Bank gets BB recognition as sustainable bank for second year

Prime Bank was recently recognised by the Bangladesh Bank for the second time as one of the top banks in its latest Sustainable Rating 2023, according to a press release.

Commenting on the award, Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank, said: "Prime Bank is committed to ensuring sustainable business practices and undertaking initiatives that uphold the principles of green banking.

"Our efforts have been recognised for the last two years by Bangladesh Bank with the prestigious Sustainability Award for maintaining excellence in sustainable and green refinance, corporate social responsibility and core banking," he added.