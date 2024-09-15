Premier Bank, Lords sign deal on school fee waivers

Mohammad Shamim Murshed, senior executive vice-president and head of consumer banking division of Premier Bank PLC, and Sifat Laila, principal of LORDS, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with LORDS, an English medium school.

Under this agreement, the school offers a 100 percent waiver on admission fees, security deposit, admin cost and special discounts on monthly tuition fees for the children of employees and customers of the bank.

Mohammad Shamim Murshed, senior executive vice-president and head of consumer banking division of the bank, and Sifat Laila, principal of the school, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Abdul Batin Choudhury, senior executive vice-president and head of corporate liability of the bank, Abu Md Sabbir Hassan Chowdhury, executive vice-president and chief information technology officer, and Rumana Akhter, teacher at the school, along with other higher officials of both the organisations were also present.