Premier Bank launches Green PIN service

Premier Bank PLC recently launched a new financial service called "Premier Bank Green PIN".

This service allows customers to activate their debit, credit, or prepaid cards instantly or generate a new PIN for their cards through the bank's website or mobile banking app "Pmoney".

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the service at Iqbal Centre of the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank, Syed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, and Md Marufur Rahman Khan, senior executive vice-president and head of cards and ADC, were present.

Md Sabbir Hossain Chowdhury, executive vice-president and chief information technology officer, and Mohammad Akram Hossain, company secretary, along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present.