ONE Bank, Software Shop sign MoU on online ticketing services

Most Viewed

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Md Mohiuddin Tawfik, head of banking and financial services of Software Shop, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Software Shop Limited, a software developing company, to integrate the Shohoz online ticketing platform into the bank's OK Wallet mobile app.

Md Mozaffor Hossain, joint in-charge of the MFS unit of the bank, and Md Mohiuddin Tawfik, head of banking and financial services of the software developer, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, OK Wallet customers can purchase bus tickets using the Shohoz online ticketing platform.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of the bank, and Abu Zafore Md Saleh, additional managing director, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

