NRBC Bank donates Tk 1cr for flood victims

NRBC Bank today donated Tk 1 crore for relief efforts and committed to providing the equivalent of one day's salary for all employees in flood-affected areas under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Half of the amount has been donated to the Chief adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund while the remaining Tk 50 lakh will be distributed to flood-affected people through the bank's branches and sub-branches.

This decision was taken by the members of the board of directors, according to a press release.

A pay order of Tk 50 lakh was deposited to the account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund at the principal branch of Sonali Bank yesterday.

Apart from this, food items, medicines, water and cash are being distributed in various places, including Feni, Comilla, Noakhali, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, said: "NRBC Bank has always been ahead in welfare-oriented work. Millions of people in 11 districts across the country are living miserable lives due to severe floods.

"NRBC Bank stands by them as a friend and will also take necessary steps to help flood-affected people economically."

He added that in addition to financial support from the CSR funds, disbursement of micro-loans will be increased to create employment and spur business activities.

Established by expatriate entrepreneurs in 2013, NRBC Bank currently provides banking services through more than 1,500 service centers alongside 750 branches and sub-branches across the country.