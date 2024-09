NRB Bank opens Kalampur branch in Dhamrai

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRB Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank at Kalampur of Dhamrai in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank recently opened a branch at Kalampur of Dhamrai in Dhaka.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Mirza Md Year Hossain, a noted social worker, was present as special guest.

AKM Abdullah Al Noman, general manager of Dhamrai Palli Biddut Samiti, Md Abdul Halim, president of Kalampur Bazar Business Samiti, Oli Ahad Chowdhury, head of retail banking of the bank, and Md Rezaul Karim, company secretary, were among others present.