National Finance, InnStar strike MoU on home loan services

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance, and Arman Haque, managing director of InnStar Limited, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding on home loan services in Dhaka recently. Photo: National Finance

National Finance Limited (NFI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InnStar Limited, a high-end real estate and construction company in Bangladesh.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the non-bank financial institution, and Arman Haque, managing director of the real estate and construction company, penned an MoU to this end in Dhaka, according to a press release.

"This collaboration strongly re-emphasises NFL's commitment to extending the best service experience to valued home loan customers and partners of the real-estate company," Khan said.

Under this agreement, InnStar's home loan customers will now get preferential rates and services.

Emon Ahmed Khan, vice-president and head of business at National Finance, Kopil Uddin Mahmud Chowdhury, head of CRM, and Muktadir Hossain, head of home loan, were present.

KHM Arifur Rahman, manager (sales and marketing) at the real estate and construction company, alongside other senior officials from both organisations were also present.