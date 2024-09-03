National Bank opens relocated branch for women at Rupnagar

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated branch for women at Rupnagar in the capital’s Mirpur recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Limited recently relocated its branch designated for women from Dhanmondi to Rupnagar in the capital's Mirpur.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, according to a press release.

Imran Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, was present as special guest.

The guests expressed optimism that the quality and scope of services offered to customers would increase at the new address.

Md Abdur Rahim, senior executive vice-president and manager of the branch, was also present alongside branch officials, businessmen and local dignitaries.