Mutual Trust Bank to finance Pran-RFL’s suppliers

Uzma Chowdhury, director for finance at Pran-RFL Group, and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of Mutual Trust Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Pran-RFL Group on providing finance to the group's suppliers.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Uzma Chowdhury, director for finance at Pran-RFL Group, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the signing ceremony.

Among others, Usman Rashed Muyeen, deputy managing director and head of credit risk management of the bank, Abdul Mannan, head of branch banking division, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, head of wholesale banking division-1, Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME and agri banking division, along with other officials of the bank and Pran-RFL group were also present.