Mohammed Hanif Shoeb made chairman of Citizens Bank

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb has been elected chairman of Citizens Bank PLC.

The election was held at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently during the 3rd annual general meeting (AGM), which was attended by most of the shareholders and directors, said a press release.

Chowdhury was the chairman of the risk management committee of the bank.

He contributed meaningfully to ingrain the good risk management and compliance culture as well as practices in the bank.

Chowdhury is a businessperson having an experience of 30 years and exposures in the country's trading and industrial segment with particular concentration in the garments and textile sector.

Chowdhury is the chief executive and managing director of a good number of enterprises of Salma Group, occupying distinctive positions in the corporate business landscape of the country.