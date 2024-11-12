Midland Bank wins award at Visa Leadership Conclave

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank PLC, receives an award from Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, at Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024 at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has won the "Excellence in Consumer Cards – Prepaid" award in the prepaid card category at the "Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024".

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, received the award from Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, at a function at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani recently, according to a press release.

"As we journey with the nation toward a cashless future, we are grateful for partners like Visa, who share our vision," Zaman said.

"We look forward to further collaboration with VISA to support the nation's growth by encouraging secure, simple, and safe payment solutions."

He extended his gratitude to the bank's customers, regulators, and partners for their continuous trust, and thanked his colleagues, whose dedication made this achievement possible.

The award reflects Midland Bank's commitment to advancing a cashless economy and delivering secure and seamless payment experiences for customers.

Midland Bank is always committed to promoting development and inclusion.

Known for introducing pioneering digital payment solutions, the bank offers innovative card solutions designed to enhance the lives of customers.

Through ongoing investments in communities and innovative products, the bank plays a vital role in enabling customers to save, spend, and access exceptional rewards and offers.

Among others, Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Abed-ur-Rahman, head of cards, were also present.