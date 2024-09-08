Midland Bank, Kokomo Sunset Resort sign deal on service benefits

Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Sep 8, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 09:00 PM

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division of Midland Bank, and Md Bayazid Bin Mahfuz, head of sales and marketing of Kokomo Sunset Resort, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kokomo Sunset Resort located in Gazipur.

Md Rashed Akter, head of the retail distribution division of the bank, and Md Bayazid Bin Mahfuz, head of sales and marketing of the resort, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka's Gulshan, said a press release.

Under this agreement, all the cardholders of the bank will enjoy a 50 percent discount on regular room tariff, a 10 percent discount on lunch, dinner and breakfast-(full board package of any season) and a 10 percent discount on the al-a-carte menu from the resort.

Located on Pabur road at Kapasia, the resort is an enchanting blend of nature's embrace and contemporary luxury in the Bhawal Rajabari district of Gazipur. It is just a 40-minute drive from Dhaka.

Among others, Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards of the bank, Md Rashadul Anwar, head of the public relations division, and Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, and Md Tarikul Islam, senior sales and marketing executive of the resort, were also present.

