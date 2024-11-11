Mercantile Bank holds business review meeting

Banks
Mon Nov 11, 2024
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 09:40 PM

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of Mercantile Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a “Business Review Meeting-2024” for Barisal and Khulna regions of the bank at Hotel Grand Park Barisal recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC recently organised its "Business Review Meeting-2024" for Barisal and Khulna regions at Hotel Grand Park Barisal.

Heads of 17 branches of Barisal and Khulna zones, including sub-branches of the bank, participated in the conference.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Chowdhury urged the managers to emphasise small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) financing and agriculture.

At the same time, he advised the participants to enhance their export-import business and collect remittances.

Mati Ul Hasan, assistant managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, among others, was also present.

