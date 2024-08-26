Mercantile Bank donates Tk2cr to flood victims

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of Mercantile Bank, hands over a cheque to Subhash Chandra Das, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, for depositing money to the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank donated a financial relief package worth Tk 2 crore for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The executive committee of the bank held an emergency meeting at its head office in Dhaka on August 22 and decided to allocate money for flood-affected people in the country, the bank said in a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director, and Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director, deposited the equivalent to one day's salary of the bank's officials to the account of the Relief and Welfare Fund of the Chief Adviser maintained with Sonali Bank.

Mercantile Bank is also distributing relief materials from its corporate social responsibility fund among flood-affected people through its branches and sub-branches, the press release added.