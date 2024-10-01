Mamdudur Rashid made MD of United Commercial Bank

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid has recently been appointed as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of United Commercial Bank PLC.

Rashid was serving NCC Bank PLC as managing director and CEO prior to joining his new job, the bank said in a press release.

He began his illustrious banking career with Citibank Bangladesh in 1995.

During his 15-year tenure with Citibank, he was head of strategic planning for Citibank's institutional banking business in Australia and New Zealand and served as chief operating officer for Citibank Bangladesh.

Having three decades of experience in the financial services sector, he played a pivotal role in driving the bank's growth, expanding its foreign trade portfolio and enhancing its reputation in the banking industry.

His expertise covers a broad range of functions, including business, credit, finance, risk, operations, compliance, human resources and general services.

He previously served BRAC Bank and BRAC International, where he worked in different capacities as Group CFO.

He led wholesale banking and held senior positions such as strategic head for SME business and chief financial officer.

Rashid obtained an MA degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University in the US.

He completed an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

He is also a fellow member of CPA Australia.