Khalily re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia’s board risk management committee

MA Baqui Khalily has recently been re-elected as the chairman of the board risk management committee of Bank Asia at a meeting of its board of directors.

Khalily is one of the independent directors of the bank, the bank said in a press release.

In 1975, he joined the department of finance at the University of Dhaka as a faculty member.

After a successful 37-year teaching career, he retired from the university in 2012.

He is a renowned academician of the country, an eminent economist and finance scholar of national and international repute.

He also held many important administrative positions.

He was the executive director of the Institute of Microfinance, acting vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor of Presidency University, chairman of the department of finance at the University of Dhaka, and director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited.

Currently, he teaches at the department of business administration at the University of Asia Pacific.

He obtained his honour's and master's degrees in finance from the University of Dhaka. He also completed his MSc and PhD degrees with majors in finance and development in 1987 and 1991 respectively from Ohio State University in the US.