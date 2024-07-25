Khairul Alam re-elected as AB Bank chairman

Khairul Alam Choudhury has recently been re-elected as the chairman of AB Bank for a second consecutive term.

Choudhury is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, the bank said in a press release.

He graduated from the University of Wolverhampton in 2001 and completed a post-graduation from City University in the United Kingdom in 2002.

Choudhury was also called to the Bar from Lincoln's Inn, London.

He is involved in various social and charitable activities.