Jamuna Bank’s employees donate one day’s salary to flood victims

Jamuna Bank's employees donated the equivalent to one day's salary to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund in response to the devastating floods impacting communities across the country.

This contribution reflects the bank's deep commitment to social responsibility and its unwavering support for those in need, the bank said in a press release.

The donated funds have been allocated to provide immediate aid and support to individuals and families affected by the floods.

This initiative showcases Jamuna Bank's dedication not only to its customers but also to the broader community during these challenging times.

Mirza Ilyas Uddin Ahmed, managing director and chief executive officer, expressed pride in the employees' collective effort, emphasising that every contribution, regardless of size, could make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by this disaster.

Jamuna Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting relief efforts and aiding in the rebuilding of communities in the aftermath of this natural calamity.