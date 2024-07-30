Jamuna Bank announces 26% dividends

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank, presides over the bank’s 23rd annual general meeting, which was virtually held at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka today. The meeting declared 26 percent dividends, including 17.50 percent cash dividend, for 2023. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank declared 26 percent dividends, including 17.50 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The declaration came at the bank's 23rd annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

The AGM also approved the audited financial statements of the bank.

All directors and independent directors alongside the managing director and CEO, company secretary and shareholders also joined the meeting.