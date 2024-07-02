IFIC Bank holds a workshop on fake currency detection in Barishal

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Barishal office, poses for photographs with participants of a workshop, organised by IFIC Bank, in Barishal recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank recently organised a daylong workshop on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation" in Barishal.

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Barishal office, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Around 121 employees from Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj participated in the workshop.

Md Faruq Hossain, deputy director of the central bank, and Md Atiqur Rahman, assistant director, attended the event as resource persons.

Among others, William Chowdhury, head of currency management of IFIC Bank, and Md Zobayer Hossain, manager of Barishal branch, were also present.