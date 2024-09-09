HSBC, Sailor sign deal on cashless shopping payment

Gerard Haughey, country head of Wholesale Banking at HSBC Bangladesh, and Md Junaid Abu Salay Musa, director of Epyllion Group, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: HSBC

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has recently signed a collaboration agreement with fashion brand Sailor to introduce a seamless cashless payment experience through HSBC's newly launched digital collection solution 'Omni Collect'.

Gerard Haughey, country head of Wholesale Banking at HSBC Bangladesh, and Md Junaid Abu Salay Musa, director of Sailor brand's owner Epyllion Group, penned a deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release

Under this agreement, the innovative solution will allow the retail customers of the lifestyle brand Sailor to make digital payments effortlessly by simply scanning a QR code through their smartphones at checkout.

Omni Collet will also facilitate the retailer to receive their sales proceeds via different digital channels such as credit cards, debit cards, mobile financial service (MFS) and internet banking along with a comprehensive view of collections, enhancing their operational efficiency.

Other senior officials from both the organisations also attended the signing ceremony.