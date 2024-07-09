HSBC recognised as ‘Best Sub Custodian of the Year’ by Asset Triple A

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Bangladesh has been honoured with the "Best Sub Custodian of the Year" award for the first-time in Bangladesh at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2024.

This achievement highlights HSBC's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional sub-custodian services and demonstrates the bank's dedication to upholding the highest industry standards.

The British multinational bank's collaboration with internal and external stakeholders has helped the bank continually improve its offerings and deliver the highest level of services.

This award also serves as testament to the quality of HSBC's product and service offerings, advocacy, thought leadership skills and its client-centric approach.

Commenting on the award, Bashar M Tareq, head of markets and securities services at HSBC Bangladesh said: "The recognition reflects our best-in-class operations, and we will continue our commitment towards the development of Bangladesh's capital markets."

As a sub-custodian, HSBC has been safekeeping financial assets of its clients and facilitating their investments (equity/ fixed income) in the local stock market.

The bank provides numerous services, including trade settlement, dividend collection, and other stock market-related assistance to its clients.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards are the industry's most extensive recognition for excellence in the business, bringing together asset owners and managers with their service providers.

It is built upon a stringent methodology that is combined with a rigorous approach in selecting the best institutions and deals.

The awards are adjudicated by The Asset's board of editors, who collectively have several decades' worth of evaluating industry awards.