First Security Islami Bank holds business conference in Ctg

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, chairman of First Security Islami Bank PLC, delivers his speech in a “Business Development Conference-2024” for Chattogram North and South zones of the bank at Navy Convention Centre in the port city recently. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank recently organised the "Business Development Conference-2024" for Chattogram North and South zones at the Navy Convention Centre in the port city.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mannan instructed all the officials to work with professionalism and give utmost emphasis on recovering default investments.

He also emphasised investing deposits in respective areas from where collected, generating new employment and expanding investment in productive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and agricultural sectors.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference.

Md Azizur Rahman, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Abdul Quddus, chairman of executive committee, Md Raghib Ahsan, chairman of audit committee, Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, and Md Akmal Hossain, deputy managing director, were present.

Divisional heads of head office, zonal heads for Chattogram North and South along with all the employees of the bank in Chattogram, were also present.