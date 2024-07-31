Feroz elected as chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities
ASM Feroz Alam has been elected as chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd at a meeting of the company's board of directors on Tuesday.
Alam is a sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, the bank said in a press release.
He is also the managing director of Toyo System BD Ltd.
He is a sponsor and former chairman of Premier Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya in Patuakhali.
After the completion of his graduation, he started his business career and established himself as a successful entrepreneur.
