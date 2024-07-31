Feroz elected as chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities

Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:51 PM

ASM Feroz Alam has been elected as chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd at a meeting of the company's board of directors on Tuesday.

Alam is a sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, the bank said in a press release.

He is also the managing director of Toyo System BD Ltd.

He is a sponsor and former chairman of Premier Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya in Patuakhali.

After the completion of his graduation, he started his business career and established himself as a successful entrepreneur.

