Exim Bank organises business development conference

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of EXIM Bank PLC, attends a “Business Development Conference 2024” of the bank at its head office in the capital today. Photo: EXIM Bank

Exim Bank organised a "Business Development Conference 2024" at the bank's head office in the capital today.

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Swapan said all the employees of the bank take the bank forward by working hard and providing the best customer service.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, discussed the overall activities and business possibilities for the bank to overcome the current challenges of the banking sector while presiding over the conference.

SM Rezaul Karim and Khandaker Mamun, independent directors of the bank, Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors, along with all branch managers, sub-branch in charges and divisional heads of the head office were also present.