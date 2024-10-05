EBL launches payroll suite for women professionals

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, attends the launch of a payroll suite for women professionals at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) recently launched a payroll suite, named "EBL Women Payroll Suite", exclusively for women professionals with several attractive privileges and facilities.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, attended the launch at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

"EBL Women Payroll Suite will surely be a one-stop solution to any banking need of professional women," said Shaheen.

The suite comes with comprehensive features like exclusive rates for savings and loan products, lifestyle vouchers for top brands, a dedicated customer help desk, dual currency debit card, 1,000 bonus SKYCOINs (loyalty programme points) on EBL Visa women platinum credit card, 3,000 bonus SKYCOINs on EBL Visa women signature credit card and many more.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail SME banking at the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, were present.

Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of assets of the bank, Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking, and Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, along with many successful women professionals, were also present.