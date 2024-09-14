Eastern Bank, Youth Group sign payroll banking deal

Yuji Kido, managing director of Miura Bangladesh Company Limited, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Youth Group, an energy, power, textile and mineral sector conglomerate in Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Arif Ainul Suman, group chief executive officer of the business conglomerate, penned the deal in Dhaka, said a press release.

As part of the agreement, the group's employees will enjoy a range of banking services from the bank, including dual-currency debit cards, a variety of loan options tailored to meet their financial needs, alongside a comprehensive selection of other banking perks designed to enhance their financial well-being.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, and Bhulon Kumar Bhowmik, chief financial officer (finance and accounts) of Youth Group, Md Yeasin Ahmed, company secretary, and Lutfun Nahar, head of human resources of the conglomerate, were also present.