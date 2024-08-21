Eastern Bank receives ISO certification

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, poses for photographs after receiving a certification from Sohel Azad, country manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh, at a function at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank's four risk divisions achieved the globally recognised ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification after fulfilling standard requirements for the quality management systems (QMS).

The divisions are risk management, credit risk management, retail risk and credit administration of the bank, according to a press release.

Sohel Azad, country manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh, handed over the certification to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, at a function at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

The ISO certification is a set of practices and requirements that can help organisations improve their quality management and create a QMS.

Five other divisions of the bank are also accredited with ISO certification.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, M Khurshed Alam, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of ICC and CAMLCO, and Saiful Islam, head of risk management, were present.

Mukut K Barua, CIF operation manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh, and Mohammed Sirajul Islam, certification manager, were also present.