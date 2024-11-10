Eastern Bank launches savings scheme for children

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, attends a launching programme of a savings product of the bank, titled “EBL Little Star”, designed exclusively for children under five years of age at its head office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) launched a new savings product, titled "EBL Little Star", designed exclusively for children under five years of age.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the new product proposition at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan today, said a press release.

"At EBL, we believe that financial security should begin at an early age. EBL Little Star is more than just a savings product — it's a gift that grows," said Iftekhar.

"We want to give parents the tools to provide their children with a future they can build on," he added.

The financial product will offer families a savings scheme to secure future financial requirements for their child's education and health.

This latest addition to the bank's comprehensive range of banking products further underscores the bank's commitment to support families through tailored financial solutions.

The product ensures that parents can take early steps to provide financial protection to their children. It features a flexible savings scheme with an attractive interest rate.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, Al-Mamun Ansar, head of liability business, and Md Khairul Hassan, senior manager of bancassurance and student banking, among others, were also present.