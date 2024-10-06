Dhaka Bank relocates Teknaf branch

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Teknaf branch of the bank at Siddik Plaza on Teknaf Main Road in Teknaf recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently opened its relocated Teknaf branch at Siddik Plaza on Teknaf Main Road in Teknaf in a bid to provide the best-in-class and advanced customer service to its clients, according to a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman of the bank, Khandaker Mohammad Shahjahan, sponsor director, AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge), Md Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing director, and Sahabub Alam Khan, chief financial officer, attended the inauguration.

Md Altamas Nirjhar, senior vice-president and head of general services division of the bank, Rayhan Kawsar, in-charge of the communications and branding division, and Shefaetul Islam, manager of Teknaf branch, were present.

Adnan Choudhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, Mohammad Sultan, proprietor of Sultan Dairy Farm, along with other senior executives of the bank and local businesspersons and dignitaries, were also present.