Community Bank holds 57th board meeting

Md Mainul Islam, inspector general of Bangladesh Police and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh, presides over the 57th board meeting of the bank at the Police Headquarters in the capital’s Gulistan recently. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC recently organised its 57th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in the Gulistan area of Dhaka.

Md Mainul Islam, inspector general (IG) of Bangladesh Police and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matters of the bank.

Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique and Md Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury, additional IGs of Bangladesh Police, Shoeb Reaz Alam, Md Aminul Islam and Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy IGs, and Muntashirul Islam and Sufian Ahmed, additional deputy IGs, attended the meeting.

Among others, Masud Khan, independent director of the bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director, and Saiful Alam, company secretary, were also present.