Commercial Bank of Ceylon donates to Shakti Foundation’s SMC project

Humaira Islam, founder and executive director of Shakti Foundation, receives a cheque from Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon, at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently provided financial support to the Shakti Mobile Clinic (SMC) project run by Shakti Foundation, a non-government organisation, as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The project is a vital initiative that provides essential healthcare services to underprivileged communities, offering medical consultations, treatments and preventive care to those who lack access to basic healthcare facilities, according to a press release.

Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of the bank, handed over a cheque to Humaira Islam, founder and executive director of the foundation, at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Mahmud Hossain, deputy chief executive officer of the foundation, Haily Algewatte, chief risk investment strategy officer, and Abdul Halim, chief financial officer, along with other senior officials of both the organisations were also present.