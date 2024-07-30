Citizens Bank organises foundation training course

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a foundation training course at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently organised a "Foundation Training Course" for its officers.

A total of 30 officers from different branches and divisions participated in the training programme, which was held at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the concluding session of the training course and distributed certificates among participants.

In his speech, Masoom advised participants to acquire knowledge about banking products and engage themselves for the progress of the bank.

Among others, Mohammad Saiful Islam, chief financial officer and head of human resources division, and Tarafder Sushil Kumar, training and development manager, were also present.