BRAC Bank rebrands its corporate banking division as corporate and institutional banking

BRAC Bank recently rebranded its corporate banking division as corporate and institutional banking division, illustrating a significant shift in its strategic direction.

The announcement came during the division's half-yearly review meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, attended the event.

They also addressed the gathering, expressing their admiration for the division's exceptional performance and dedication.

They also recognised the hard work and commitment of officials within the corporate and institutional division by distributing awards.

Under the leadership of Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate and institutional banking, the division has achieved remarkable success in the past half-year, setting new records and outshining BRAC Bank's competitors.

This success paved the way for the division's corporate and institutional banking rebranding.

Looking ahead, the division aims to become a leading banking partner, a goal that the rebranding as corporate and institutional banking reflects.

This rebranding also signifies the division's expanded service scope, catering not only to corporates but also to government and non-government institutions.

The management committee of the bank and other senior officials of the bank were also present.