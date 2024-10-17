BRAC Bank introduces financing for safe water, sanitation

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, and Manoj Gulati, regional director for South Asia at Water.org, attend a programme, styled “Improving Lives through Water Supply and Sanitation”, at the Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan in the capital recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank, in collaboration with Water.org, a global nonprofit organisation, and its microfinance partners, has introduced financing for safe water supply and sanitation.

The bank marked the launch through a ceremony, styled "Improving Lives through Water Supply and Sanitation" at the Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan in the capital, according to a press release.

The initiative aims to extend financial support to rural communities to access safely managed water and sanitation products, collaborate with technology partners to introduce advanced solutions, improve the quality of water and sanitation services, and offer financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the water and sanitation sector to foster development and sustainability.

The ceremony was a networking session for microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Water.org as they shared knowledge, exchanged ideas, and discussed innovative solutions.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Manoj Gulati, regional director for South Asia at Water.org, attended the programme.

Mohammad Jakirul Islam, head of SME strategy, innovation and new business of the bank, moderated the session.

Sajid Amit, executive director for South Asia at Water.org, SMA Rakib, coordinator of special programmes at Buro Bangladesh, and M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, executive director of COAST Foundation, took part in a panel discussion on "The Road Ahead: Unlocking New Avenues for Water & Sanitation Financing in Bangladesh".

Representatives from Water.org presented successful case studies and provided insights into scalable, sustainable water and sanitation models.

The panel discussion highlighted innovative financing for water projects, sanitation solutions, the role of technology in enhancing water supply systems, and the power of industry collaboration.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking of BRAC Bank, and Tapos Kumar Roy, head of MFI and agriculture financing, along with senior officials of partner microfinance institutions, were also present.