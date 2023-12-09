Banks
Star Business Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:57 PM

Banks

BRAC Bank appoints two female drivers

Star Business Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:53 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:57 PM
BRAC Bank female drivers. Photo: Collected

BRAC Bank PLC has appointed two female drivers, Sharmin Akter Shanta and Tulona Akther, as part of its diversity and inclusion policy.

The appointees completed training at BRAC Driving School and got selected after passing a competitive assessment process, according to a press release.

This appointment highlights the bank's commitment to empowering women at the workplace, it said.

"Women empowerment is fundamental in creating an inclusive society where no one will be judged by their gender but by their talent and potential," said Brigedier General Amin Akbar (Retd), head of general services at BRAC Bank.

The bank's previous diversity initiative's include employing transgender and persons living with disabilities and acid victims, according to the press release.

push notification