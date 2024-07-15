BFIU organises training programme in Pirojpur

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme as the chief guest at the Pirojpur Convention Centre recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently organised a daylong training programme on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" for bank officials in Pirojpur.

More than 100 senior officials from 19 banks participated in the event at the Pirojpur Convention Centre. BRAC Bank facilitated the training programme as the lead bank, according to a press release.

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, director of the BFIU, attended the inaugural session of the training programme as chief guest.

Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) at BRAC Bank, chaired the session.

Ibna Ahsan Kabir and Md Ashraful Alam, joint directors of the BFIU, and Md Manirul Islam, deputy director, led the training session.

The event covered a wide range of anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT)-related issues.

These included recent developments and regulatory requirements, typologies and trends, including risk and impact of trade-based and credit-backed money laundering, online gambling, betting, illegal trading of cryptocurrency and foreign exchange, transaction monitoring and AML and CFT system check inspection and rating.