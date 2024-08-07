Bengal Commercial Bank organises AGM

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank, presides over the bank’s 4th annual general meeting at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently organised its 4th annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel in Dhaka.

The AGM approved the financial statements, audited balance sheet and profit and loss accounts of the bank for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Mahbubul Alam and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairmen of the bank, attended the meeting along with other directors and sponsor shareholders of the bank.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, along with additional managing director, deputy managing director, company secretary and other senior officials were also present.