BB wins global award for financial inclusion among youths

The Bangladesh Bank has received the "AFI Global Youth Financial Inclusion Award 2024" for its role in increasing financial inclusion among youths in the country.

The Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI), an international coalition of policymakers and regulators working for financial inclusion, conferred the prestigious award on September 4, according to a press release from the central bank issued yesterday.

The event was organised by the AFI Global Policy Forum in El Salvador, a central American country.

The Bangladesh Bank was selected for the award on the basis that it has taken several initiatives to increase financial inclusion among the country's youths, the central bank said.

For example, the central bank developed financial literacy guidelines for banks and financial institutions, and according to these guidelines, banks and financial institutions have conducted various activities to ensure the coverage of certain categories of students and youth and ensure their financial literacy.

Furthermore, the Bangladesh Bank formed a start-up fund to provide loans to entrepreneurs between 21 and 45 years of age within the country, it added.

Besides, a separate website (https://finlit.bb.org.bd) has been launched to provide financial literacy support and ensure consumer interest.

On top of this, an initiative has been taken to add a chapter on financial literacy in the national curriculum.

Moreover, 4.3 lakh school bank accounts have been opened through various banks, according to the central bank.