BASIC Bank organises 35th AGM

Most Viewed

Abul Hashem, chairman of BASIC Bank, presides over the bank’s 35th annual general meeting at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BASIC Bank

BASIC Bank Limited recently organised its 35th annual general meeting (AGM) at its head office in Dhaka.

Abul Hashem, chairman of the state-owned bank, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Hashem emphasised proper planning and implementation to regain the lost glory of the bank in the days ahead.

The shareholders at the meeting also approved the financial statements for the year 2023.

Md Shah Alam, additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the finance ministry, attended the meeting as a government representative.

Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, Md M Latif Bhuiyan and Md Rafiqul Islam, directors, and Md Anisur Rahman, managing director and CEO, were also present.

Among others, Abu Md Mofazzal, deputy managing director, and Md Ismail, Md Momenul Hoque, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md Shafiul Alam, Md Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty and Md Ghulam Syeed Khan, general managers, were also present.

