Banks face cash withdrawal pressure

As banks reopened after three days of general holidays, most lenders had to contend with cash withdrawal pressure while some faced disruptions in conducting foreign transactions.

All over Dhaka, people were seen queuing in front of branches and automated teller machine (ATM) booths to withdraw cash.

Branches in Motijheel were crowded since the beginning of the day.

Even around 12:00pm, a large queue could be seen at the local office of Islami Bank Bangladesh in Motijheel. The number of customers only began to decrease in the afternoon.

Bank officials said withdrawals outpaced deposits the day after reopening following the general holidays amidst a nationwide curfew and internet blackout.

ATM Shahidul Haque, executive vice-president and head of Islami Bank's Motijheel office, said their banking activities were being conducted on a limited scale and would gradually be expanded.

Mainly, the bank was providing withdrawal and deposit services yesterday, he said, adding that foreign transactions for export and import activities also started on a limited scale.

Md Shafiqul Islam, general manager of Sonali Bank's Motijheel office, told The Daily Star they faced little pressure of customers.

Islam said foreign transactions for export-import activities and other foreign payments were disrupted as a key system was unavailable.

Although the internet was being gradually restored since the night of July 23, some banks could not access the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), which provides the main messaging network through which international payments are initiated, due to slow internet connection.

Agrani Bank was providing services through half of its branches. Its Managing Director Murshedul Kabir said all types of transactions, including foreign transactions, went smoothly.

Select branches of different banks remained open in the port city from 11am to 3pm, with people flocking to them for withdrawals, transactions and other activities.

Long queues were seen while visiting different banks at Agrabad, GEC intersection, and Sholoshahar areas in the port city.