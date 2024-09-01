Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:23 PM

Anwarul Haque elected chairman of Mercantile Bank

Md Anwarul Haque has been elected chairman of Mercantile Bank today.

Haque was the vice-chairman as well as the chairman of the executive committee and risk management committee concurrently prior to the new responsibility, the bank said in a press release.

He is also the managing director of Living Plus and is involved in different financial institutions and businesses.

Haque is a member of Gulshan Club, Dhanmondi Club and Uttara Model Club.

