Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds Sylhet zone business meeting

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, attends a “Business Development Meeting” for managers of the Sylhet zone of the bank at a hotel in Sylhet today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has organised "Business Development Meeting" for managers of its Sylhet zone at a hotel in the northeastern district today.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Abdur Rahim Duari, senior executive vice-president and head for Sylhet zone of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president, along with senior executives and 35 managers of the bank's Sylhet zone, were also present.