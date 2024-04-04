ACC sues 5 Janata Bank officials for embezzling Tk 5.22cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday filed a case against five officials of Janata Bank for embezzling Tk 5.22 crore from Tamai branch in Sirajganj.

The accused are Al Amin Sheikh, 42, principal officer of the Tamai branch in Belkuchi; Rezaul Karim, 34, assistant manager; Khaled Eunus, 31, former cash officer of the branch; Rashedul Hasan, 34, officer of the branch; and Shah Mokhdum Doula, 29, cash officer.

They misappropriated Tk 5.22 crore from the branch's vault, according to the case statement.

The matter came to light after an investigation by the bank.

Nazrul Islam, deputy general manager of Janata Bank, visited the branch last month and found evidence of misappropriation after an internal enquiry.

Subsequently, a case was filed with Belkuchi Police Station last month.

The case was handed over to the ACC for investigation.

Khairul Haque, ACC deputy director in Pabna, said they would investigate the case as per the rule.

Shadhon Chandra Sutrodhar, assistant ACC director, has been tasked with investigating the case, he added.