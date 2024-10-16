AB International Finance, Hong Kong holds 29th annual general meeting

Tarique Afzal, chairman of AB Bank PLC, virtually presides over 29th annual general meeting of AB International Finance Limited, Hong Kong, a subsidiary of AB Bank PLC, at the Silvercord Tower on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong’s Kowloon West today. Photo: AB Bank

AB International Finance Limited, Hong Kong, a subsidiary of AB Bank PLC, held its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) at the Silvercord Tower on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong's Kowloon West today.

Tarique Afzal, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Reazul Islam, additional managing director of the bank, participated in the meeting as the representative of AB Bank.

The meeting adopted the audited financial statements for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The shareholders re-appointed Global Vision CPA Limited as a statutory auditor of the company for the year 2024.

The meeting unanimously approved a cash dividend for 2023.

Among others, Tayseer Rahman Siddiqui, chief executive officer of AB International Finance, Khairul Alam Choudhury, Shafiqul Alam, KM Mohiuddin Ahmed, MN Azim, directors of the company, joined the meeting virtually.