Dreamliner fleet: Biman begins precautionary inspection

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has initiated a series of precautionary inspections across its entire Boeing Dreamliner fleet to ensure safety and operational integrity.

The national airliner came up with the move in the wake of a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12 that killed more than 275 people in India's Ahmedabad.

The national flag carrier, in a statement yesterday, said that although the cause of the Air India accident is still under investigation, Biman's Engineering Division has proactively launched a comprehensive assessment of critical systems in its fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft.

These include the engine fuel system, electronic engine control, electrical power, hydraulics, air conditioning and flight control systems.

In addition, power assurance checks on the engines have been undertaken to verify full performance capability, the statement added.

Biman officials said the airline is fully prepared to promptly implement any maintenance directives that may be issued by the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, following the completion of the investigation.

At present, Biman's fleet includes six Boeing 787 Dreamliners, four of the 787-8 variant and two of the 787-9, operating on various international destinations.

The maintenance of these aircraft is carried out in strict adherence to the Aircraft Maintenance Programme approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), according to the statement.

This programme, based on Boeing's Maintenance Planning Document and other regulatory guidelines, outlines specific tasks, schedules and procedures to be followed by certified engineers.

All maintenance activities are conducted under the supervision of type-rated engineers in accordance with Boeing's official manuals.

"All completed task are verified and documented through a stringent quality assurance process before being archived in the Maintenance Planning Department," the statement continued.

Furthermore, Biman uses real-time monitoring tools such as the Aircraft Health Management and Engine Health Management systems to continuously track the condition of its aircraft.

This proactive system allows for early detection and preventive maintenance planning before any issues can arise, read the statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety, Biman said it consistently upholds international standards in all aspects of aircraft maintenance and service delivery.

"Biman Bangladesh Airlines remains dedicated to ensuring the highest levels of flight safety and passenger satisfaction," it added.