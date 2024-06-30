Aviation
BAF receives 5th C-130J Super Hercules aircraft

The photo is taken from UNB.

Bangladesh Air Force received their fifth C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the UK last week.

"We are delighted..," said the British High Commission in Dhaka today.

The UK and Bangladesh share a strong defence relationship established at the time of Bangladesh's independence over 53 years ago, said the high commission in a message through its verified social media handle.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, among others, was present at the reception ceremony held at BAF Base Bangabandhu.

